Health King Cholesterol Guard Herb Tea Description: Caffeine Free 100% Natural Disperse Stagnancy, Soften Blood Vessels Cholesterol Guard Herb Tea (Caffeine-Free), Is Made Of Chrysanthemum, Rhubarb (Rhei Rhizoma) And Jujube, Nicely Flavored With Jasmine. These Herbs Contain Adenine, Choline, Vitamins A And B, Amino Acids, Glycoside, Emodin, Rhein, Saponins, Etc. Chinese Medicine Uses Them To Disperse Stagnant Blood, Soften And Dilate Blood Vessels, To Maintain Healthy Cholesterol Level And Normal Blood Pressure, "To Sharpen The Vision And Hearing, Calm The Nerve And Clear The Brain", And To Dispel Heat And Remove Toxins. Free Of Caffeine. Disclaimer These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Fda. These Products Are Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.