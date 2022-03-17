Health King Cough-Off Herb Tea Description: Caffeine Free 100% Natural Expectorant, Clear Upper Respiratory Ducts Cough-Off Herb Tea (Caffeine Free), Is Made Of Wild Platycodon Root And Loquat Leaf (Eriobotryae Folium). They Provide Saponin, Sitosterol, Platycodigenin, Eriocotrin, Polygalacic Acid, Oleanolic Acid, Ursolic Acid, Amygadalin, Vitamin B, Etc. Traditional Chinese Medicine Uses Them As Expectorant To Moisten And Clear The Lung And Upper Respiratory Ducts And Maintain Healthy Lung And Bronchial Functions. Free Of Caffeine. Disclaimer These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Fda. These Products Are Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.