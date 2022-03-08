Health King Reishi Liver Guard Herb Tea Description: "Herb Of Immortality" Detoxify The Liver And Tonify The Lung 100% Natural Reishi Liver Guar Herb Tea, With Excellent Flavor, Is Made Of The Famous Reishi Mushroom 'Mushroom Of Immortality", Naturally Grown In Northeast China And Astragalus Seed From Northwest China. Reishi Mushroom And Astragali Seed Contain Ergosterol, Coumarin, Ganoderic Acid, Polysaccharides, Mannitol, Acidic Proteinase, Amino Acids, Vitamin A, Etc. Chinese Medicine Uses Their Detoxifying, Antitussive, Expectorant And Other Qualities For Liver Related Conditions. Excellent Tonic For Liver And Lung, Vitality And Immunity Support. Disclaimer These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Fda. These Products Are Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.