Health Logics Beauty Rest Natural Chocolate Flavor Collagen
7.9 ozUPC: 0065752001200
Beauty Rest Collagen is a custom formula intended to aid in promoting beauty from within and youthful skin during relaxing sleep.*
- 7 Grams of collagen per serving, as well as Magnesium, GABA, Theanine, Glycine, and Phytoceramides.*
- Skin, hair, nail & joint support as well as relaxation and sleep aid.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.