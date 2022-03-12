Health Logics BioCell Collagen Joint & Skin Care
Product Details
- Connective Tissue Support
- Helps comfort sore joints
- Helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles
- Helps renew joint cartilage and skin collagen
- Joint / Skin
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Biocell Collagen ( Proprietary Chicken Sternal Cartilage Extract , Hydrolyzed Collagen Type Ll , Chondroitin Sulfate , Hyaluronic Acid . Other Ingredients : Rice Powder , Gelatin , Magnesium Stearate
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More