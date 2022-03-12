Health Logics BioCell Collagen Joint & Skin Care Perspective: front
Health Logics BioCell Collagen Joint & Skin Care

120 ctUPC: 0065752009003
Product Details

  • Connective Tissue Support
  • Helps comfort sore joints
  • Helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles
  • Helps renew joint cartilage and skin collagen
  • Joint / Skin

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Biocell Collagen ( Proprietary Chicken Sternal Cartilage Extract , Hydrolyzed Collagen Type Ll , Chondroitin Sulfate , Hyaluronic Acid . Other Ingredients : Rice Powder , Gelatin , Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

