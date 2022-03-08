Hover to Zoom
Health Plus 100% Pure Psyllium Husk
24 ozUPC: 0008350240122
Product Details
Psyllium husk is a soluble fiber. Soluble fiber reacts by absorbing water in the intestine, creating a gel substance. During this reaction Psyllium Husk aids in: a healthy digestive system, heart health, weight management, regularity, and detoxification of the colon.
- Good for Digestive & Heart Health
- Promotes Regularity
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
96.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Iron0.8mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Psyllium Husk .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.