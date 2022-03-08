Psyllium husk is a soluble fiber. Soluble fiber reacts by absorbing water in the intestine, creating a gel substance. During this reaction Psyllium Husk aids in: a healthy digestive system, heart health, weight management, regularity, and detoxification of the colon.

Good for Digestive & Heart Health

Promotes Regularity

