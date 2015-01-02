Health Plus Adrenal Support™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Health Plus Adrenal Support™

466 mg - 90 CapsulesUPC: 0008350255003
Purchase Options

Product Details

Key Ingredients                  

Ashwagandha Root Extract

Amla Berry Extract

Ginger Root Extract

Asian Gingseng Root

Adrenal Support  may help nourish and support the Adrenal Glands, to aid with the stress and fatigue of everyday life.

Formulated with herbal ingredients to help support the proper functioning of the adrenal glands.  To help combat the harm that daily stresses can cause, Adrenal Support utilizes the potent antioxidants Amla Berry, Asian Ginseng, Black Pepper and Astaxanthin, in combination with the adaptogens Ashwagandha Root and Astragulas Root Extract, to help decrease anxiety and to help support healthy moods.

22 Day Supply.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg3%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg200%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( as : Calcium Ascorbate ) , Thiamin ( Vitamin B1 ) , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Vitamin B6 ( as : Pyridoxine HCl ) , Vitamin B12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Calcium ( as : Calcium Ascorbate ) , Zinc ( as : Zinc Picolinate ) , Ashwagandha Root Extract , Amla Berry Extract , Ginger Root Extract , Asian Ginseng Root , Black Pepper Fruit , Astragalus Root Extract , Astaxanthin , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More