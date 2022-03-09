Health Plus Colon Cleanse® Organic
Product Details
Good For Your Heart
Soluble fiber from foods such as Psyllium Husk, as a part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A serving of Colon Cleanse supplies 4g of the 7g of soluble fiber from Psyllium Husk necessary per day to have this effect.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Psyllium Husk , Iron .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
