Health Plus Colon Cleanse® Organic Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Health Plus Colon Cleanse® Organic

12 ozUPC: 0008350212347
Purchase Options

Product Details

Good For Your Heart

Soluble fiber from foods such as Psyllium Husk, as a part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A serving of Colon Cleanse supplies 4g of the 7g of soluble fiber from Psyllium Husk necessary per day to have this effect.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
56.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Psyllium Husk , Iron .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More