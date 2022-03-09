Health Plus Every Day Fiber™ Original
Product Details
Good For Your Heart
Soluble fiber from foods such as Psyllium Husk, as a part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A serving of Every Day Fiber supplies 4 grams of the 7 grams of soluble fiber from Psyllium Husk necessary per day to have this effect.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Iron , Psyllium Husk , Soluble Fiber
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More