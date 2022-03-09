Good For Your Heart

Soluble fiber from foods such as Psyllium Husk, as a part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, may reduce the risk of heart disease. A serving of Every Day Fiber supplies 4 grams of the 7 grams of soluble fiber from Psyllium Husk necessary per day to have this effect.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.