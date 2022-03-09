Health Plus Liver Detox Perspective: front
Health Plus Liver Detox

60 CapsulesUPC: 0008350255001
The liver is often thought of as the body''s natural detoxifying organ. As part of the immune system, one of its main functions is to break down dangerous chemicals and clean out impurities. The liver also aids in digestion by processing nutrients and helping to maintain the body''s metabolism.

Liver Detox is formulated to help protect the liver against free radical damage with powerful antioxidants. It may also help support daily liver functions such as handling glucose and assisting with bile secretion.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Ingredients
Vitamin B6 ( as : Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin B12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Milk Thistle Seed , N-Acetyl-Cysteine , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Beet Leaf Powder , Black Radish Root Powder , Artichoke Leaf Extract , Dandelion Root Powder , Turmeric Root Extract Powder , Inositol , Astaxanthin , Other Ingredients : Gelatin . .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
