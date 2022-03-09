Health Plus Super Colan Cleanse Perspective: front
Health Plus Super Colan Cleanse Perspective: back
Health Plus Super Colan Cleanse

90 CTUPC: 0008350208781
Purchase Options

Product Details

Wind down the day with specially formulated nighttime cleansing support. Super Colon Cleanse Night is a blend of our Original Super Colon Cleanse with an added nighttime formulation. Ingredients such as echinacea, passion flower and valerian may help with nighttime relaxation. Relax your mind, while cleansing your digestive system.

  • Nighttime Relaxation Support
  • Helps With Occasional Constipation
  • Natural Herbs & Probiotics
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Psyllium Husk Powder , Fennel Seed Powder , Valerian Root Powder , Iron , Gelatin , Echinacea Root Powder , Papaya Leaf Powder , Passion Flower Powder , Amla Berry Extract , Garlic Bulb Powder , Rose Hips Powder , Senna Leaf Powder , Lactobacillus acidophilus

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More