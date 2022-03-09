Health Plus Super Colan Cleanse
Product Details
Wind down the day with specially formulated nighttime cleansing support. Super Colon Cleanse Night is a blend of our Original Super Colon Cleanse with an added nighttime formulation. Ingredients such as echinacea, passion flower and valerian may help with nighttime relaxation. Relax your mind, while cleansing your digestive system.
- Nighttime Relaxation Support
- Helps With Occasional Constipation
- Natural Herbs & Probiotics
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Psyllium Husk Powder , Fennel Seed Powder , Valerian Root Powder , Iron , Gelatin , Echinacea Root Powder , Papaya Leaf Powder , Passion Flower Powder , Amla Berry Extract , Garlic Bulb Powder , Rose Hips Powder , Senna Leaf Powder , Lactobacillus acidophilus
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More