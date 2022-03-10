Health Plus Super Colon Cleanse® Perspective: front
Health Plus Super Colon Cleanse®

530 mg - 60 CapsulesUPC: 0008350208762
Product Details

Cleanse.® Use Super Colon Cleanse for a thorough cleansing periodically, followed by Colon Cleanse for maintenance in between.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Psyllium Husk Powder , L. Acidophilus , Vitamin A , Papaya Leaf Powder , Calcium , Iron , Fennel Seed Powder , Gelatin , Rose Hips Fruit Powder , Senna Leaf Powder , Vitamin C

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.

