Health Plus Super Colon Cleanse Capsules 530mg
Health Plus Super Colon Cleanse Capsules 530mg
Health Plus Super Colon Cleanse Capsules 530mg

120 ctUPC: 0008350208764
Purchase Options

Product Details

Use Super Colon Cleanse® for a thorough cleansing periodically.

  • Helps with Occasional Constipation*
  • Contains Natural Herbs & Probiotics
  • Gentle Internal Cleansing
  • Dairy & Gluten Free
  • Key Ingredients: Psyllium Husk, Senna Leaf Powder, L. Acidophilus and Papaya Leaf

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.