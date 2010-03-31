Health Plus Super Colon Cleanse Powder
Product Details
Developed in 1986 and designed with the philosophy that your colon should be thoroughly cleansed every couple of months. Super Colon Cleanse products blend senna, a natural stimulant, with nourishing herbs as well as good bacteria to help support the total digestive process.
- Helps with Occasional Constipation
- Gentle Internal Cleansing
- Natural Herbs & Probiotics
- Key Ingredients: Psyllium Husk Powder, Senna Leaf Powder, L. Acidophilus and Papaya Leaf
- Dairy & Gluten Free
- 68 Servings
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Psyllium Husks , Powder , Senna , Powder , Other Ingredients , : , Fennel Seed , Peppermint , Papaya , Rose Hips , Buckthorn Bark , Barberry , Root , Celery , and , L Acidophilus
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More