Developed in 1986 and designed with the philosophy that your colon should be thoroughly cleansed every couple of months. Super Colon Cleanse products blend senna, a natural stimulant, with nourishing herbs as well as good bacteria to help support the total digestive process.

  • Helps with Occasional Constipation
  • Gentle Internal Cleansing
  • Natural Herbs & Probiotics
  • Key Ingredients: Psyllium Husk Powder, Senna Leaf Powder, L. Acidophilus and Papaya Leaf
  • Dairy & Gluten Free
  • 68 Servings

Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories38
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate7g2%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Psyllium Husks , Powder , Senna , Powder , Other Ingredients , : , Fennel Seed , Peppermint , Papaya , Rose Hips , Buckthorn Bark , Barberry , Root , Celery , and , L Acidophilus

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

