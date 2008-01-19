Health Plus The Original Colon Cleanse Bulk Forming Dietary Supplement
The colon, also known as the large intestine, is an essential organ responsible for absorbing nutrients, vitamins and minerals. The large and the small intestines together form the digestive tract, which is responsible for eliminating waste. Without bowel regularity, undigested foods can build up and product unwanted impurities and waste. When the colon is working properly, it regulates things such as bacteria levels within the intestines, water absorption and regularity, by eliminating this waste in a timely manner.
- Promotes Digestive & Heart Health
- Supports Regularity
- Natural Daily Fiber
- Key Ingredient: Psyllium Husk
- Gluten Free
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ingredients
Iron , Psyllium Husk
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
