Health Valley Minestrone Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Health Valley Minestrone Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Health Valley Minestrone Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Health Valley Minestrone Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Health Valley Minestrone Soup

15 ozUPC: 0003574222103
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Our Organic Minestrone Soup is made with the finest ingredients and has No Salt Added.

  • 3g Fiber
  • 4g Protein
  • USDA Organic

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin A360mcg40%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Celery, Organic Carrots, Organic Tomatoes in Organic Tomato Juice, Organic Onions, Organic Peas, Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Egg Whites), Organic Green Beans, Organic Red Kidney Beans, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Small White Beans, Organic Spinach, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Spices, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Granules, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin A Palmitate

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More