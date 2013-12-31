Ingredients

Filtered Water, Organic Celery, Organic Carrots, Organic Tomatoes in Organic Tomato Juice, Organic Onions, Organic Peas, Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Pasta (Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Egg Whites), Organic Green Beans, Organic Red Kidney Beans, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Small White Beans, Organic Spinach, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Spices, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Granules, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin A Palmitate

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More