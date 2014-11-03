Health Valley Organic® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Health Valley Organic® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Health Valley Organic® Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Health Valley Organic® Chicken Noodle Soup

14.5 ozUPC: 0003574222235
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Our Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is made with the finest ingredients and has no salt added. It is also a good source of fiber (3g), protein (5g), and an excellent source of vitamin A (20%).

This Health Valley Organic® soup contains 135 milligrams sodium per serving. The top 3 leading brands contain an average of 680 milligrams sodium per serving. This is not a sodium free food.

  • USDA Organic
  • 135 mg Sodium
  • 2.5 g Fat
  • 3 g Fiber
  • 20% RDI Vitamin A

Nutritional Information

Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Vitamin A180mcg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Dark Meat Chicken, Organic Noodles (Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Whole Eggs, Organic Egg Whites), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Organic Rice Starch, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract, Organic Acacia Gum, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Granules, Organic Spices With Organic Celery, Organic Turmeric (Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More