Health Valley Organic® Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Our Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is made with the finest ingredients and has no salt added. It is also a good source of fiber (3g), protein (5g), and an excellent source of vitamin A (20%).
This Health Valley Organic® soup contains 135 milligrams sodium per serving. The top 3 leading brands contain an average of 680 milligrams sodium per serving. This is not a sodium free food.
- USDA Organic
- 135 mg Sodium
- 2.5 g Fat
- 3 g Fiber
- 20% RDI Vitamin A
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Dark Meat Chicken, Organic Noodles (Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Whole Eggs, Organic Egg Whites), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Organic Rice Starch, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract, Organic Acacia Gum, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Granules, Organic Spices With Organic Celery, Organic Turmeric (Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More