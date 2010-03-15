Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2g 2.56% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 45mg 1.96%

Total Carbohydrate 15g 5.45% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 4g

Protein 2g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 0.8mg 4%

Potassium 250mg 6%

Vitamin A 270mcg 30%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%