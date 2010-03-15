Health Valley® Organic Vegetable Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Health Valley® Organic Vegetable Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Health Valley® Organic Vegetable Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Health Valley® Organic Vegetable Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Health Valley® Organic Vegetable Soup

15 ozUPC: 0003574222101
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Our Organic Vegetable Soup is made with the finest ingredients and has no salt added.

  • Certified gluten free
  • USDA organic
  • Non-BPA lining

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar4g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin A270mcg30%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Potatoes, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Tomatoes in Organic Tomato Juice, Organic Peas, Organic Green Beans, Organic Corn, Organic Onions, Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Broccoli, Organic Red Kidney Beans, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Spinach, Organic Spices, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Granules, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin A Palmitate

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More