Health Valley® Organic Vegetable Soup
Product Details
Our Organic Vegetable Soup is made with the finest ingredients and has no salt added.
- Certified gluten free
- USDA organic
- Non-BPA lining
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Potatoes, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Tomatoes in Organic Tomato Juice, Organic Peas, Organic Green Beans, Organic Corn, Organic Onions, Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Corn Starch, Organic Broccoli, Organic Red Kidney Beans, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Organic Evaporated Cane Sugar, Organic Spinach, Organic Spices, Organic Onion Powder, Organic Garlic Granules, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin A Palmitate
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
