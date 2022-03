Feeder Suet Seed Chicken

Whimsical Chicken feeder. Very Functional Feeder. Holds up to 2lbs of seed sunflower seeds or peanut chunks. A metal panel at the top to allow refilling of seed. A latch on the side allows you to place 2 suet or 2 seed cakes. Powder coated steel construction . A chain and hook at the top for hanging.

1.8 lbs