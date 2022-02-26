Features. Deluxe purple gourd bird house. Easy clean. Front back half interlock. 7 in. Diameter nesting area. Crescent shaped starling resistant entrance hole allows martins passage while preventing larger birds from entering the unit. Bottom of the entrance hole has perforations for making it into a standard 2.25 in. Diameter round entrance. Canopy over the hole keeps water from entering the unit 2 slot on the base where the panels interlock allow any excess water to drain. The off white color lends a natural look to the piece while keeping the nest cool during the warm summer days. 4 pack. Dimension - 9.5 x 17.25 x 14 in.. Item weight - 5 lbs.