Heath Manufacturing Suet Cake - Peanut Crunch

Product Details

Peanut Crunch Suet Cake, features bits of peanut, perfect for pleasing Nuthatches and Woodpeckers.Peanut pieces provide a nutty flavor to this high energy cade, blended with food grade beef tallow & is guaranteed to be fresh. Each cake features a high melting point of 122 degrees Fahrenheit, making then ideal for year-round feeding. Place 1 suet cake in a suet cage & hang approximately 6 ft. off the ground toattract colorful songbirds.

Features:

  • Case of 12
  • Dimension - 5 x 5 x 1.25 in.
  • Item weight - 0.69 lbs.

 