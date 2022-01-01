Peanut Crunch Suet Cake, features bits of peanut, perfect for pleasing Nuthatches and Woodpeckers.Peanut pieces provide a nutty flavor to this high energy cade, blended with food grade beef tallow & is guaranteed to be fresh. Each cake features a high melting point of 122 degrees Fahrenheit, making then ideal for year-round feeding. Place 1 suet cake in a suet cage & hang approximately 6 ft. off the ground toattract colorful songbirds.

Features: