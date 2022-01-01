The Clayton Lantern is a great addition for indoors or out. Framed in black Iron, Thin Bamboo Strips comprise the walls of this lantern, that comes with a glass candle holder, and a closing hook. Decorated with Greek Key pattern at the base, and a fleur de lis pattern at the top.

Clayton.Black & Natural.Bamboo, Metal, Glass.No.28.5" H x 11" W x 11" D.5.4 lbs