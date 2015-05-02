Heavenly Organics Gluten Free Mint Chocolate Honey Patties Candy
Product Details
These Chocolate Honey Patties have a dark chocolate shell made from 100% cocoa that is filled with 100% organic raw white honey blended with natural flavor. These decadent, bite-sized treats not only taste amazing, but dark chocolate and raw honey both offer minerals and immunity-boosting antioxidants.
- Only three ingredients: 100% organic dark chocolate, organic raw white honey, and natural mint oil
- USDA Organic
- Non-GMO verified
- Kosher
- Fair Trade
- Gluten, dairy, and soy free
- No added sugar
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Raw Organic White Honey , * , Unsweetened Organic Dark Chocolate , * , Natural Peppermint Oil .
Allergen Info
May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
