These Chocolate Honey Patties have a dark chocolate shell made from 100% cocoa that is filled with 100% organic raw white honey blended with natural flavor. These decadent, bite-sized treats not only taste amazing, but dark chocolate and raw honey both offer minerals and immunity-boosting antioxidants.

Only three ingredients: 100% organic dark chocolate, organic raw white honey, and natural mint oil

USDA Organic

Non-GMO verified

Kosher

Fair Trade

Gluten, dairy, and soy free

No added sugar

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**