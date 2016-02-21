These Chocolate Honey Patties have a dark chocolate shell made from 100% cocoa that is filled with 100% organic raw white honey blended with natural peppermint oil. These decadent, bite-sized treats not only taste amazing, but dark chocolate and raw honey both offer minerals and immunity-boosting antioxidants. With just three ingredients and only 50 calories per Pattie, you can indulge without the guilt!

Only three ingredients: raw white honey, 100% dark chocolate, and peppermint oil

Dairy free

Gluten free

Soy free

No sugar added

USDA Organic

Kosher

Non-GMO Project verified

Fair for Life Fair Trade Certified by IMO

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**