Heavenly Organics Gluten Free Mint Chocolate Honey Patties Candy Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Heavenly Organics Gluten Free Mint Chocolate Honey Patties Candy

12 ct / 4.66 ozUPC: 0089798801205
Purchase Options

Product Details

These Chocolate Honey Patties have a dark chocolate shell made from 100% cocoa that is filled with 100% organic raw white honey blended with natural peppermint oil. These decadent, bite-sized treats not only taste amazing, but dark chocolate and raw honey both offer minerals and immunity-boosting antioxidants. With just three ingredients and only 50 calories per Pattie, you can indulge without the guilt!

  • Only three ingredients: raw white honey, 100% dark chocolate, and peppermint oil
  • Dairy free
  • Gluten free
  • Soy free
  • No sugar added
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Fair for Life Fair Trade Certified by IMO

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat4.5g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar14g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Raw Organic White Honey , * , Unsweetened Organic Dark Chocolate , * , Natural Peppermint Oil .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More