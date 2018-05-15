Heavenly Organics Gluten Free Peanut Chocolate Honey Patties Candy
Our Chocolate Honey Patties have a dark chocolate shell made from 100% cocoa that is filled with 100% organic raw white honey blended with organic peanuts. These decadent, bite-sized treats not only taste amazing, but dark chocolate and raw honey both offer minerals and immunity-boosting antioxidants. With just four ingredients and only 60 calories per Pattie, you can indulge without guilt!
Raw organic white honey*, unsweetened organic dark cocolate*, organic defatted peanut flour, Himalayan sea salt.<p> *Fair For Life certified ingredients. 88% of ingredients are Fair For Life certified.<p> Allergen Statement: Manufactured in a facility that processes tree nuts and peanuts
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.
