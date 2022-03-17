Our chocolate Honey Patties have a dark chocolate shell made from 100% cocoa that is filled with 100% organic raw white honey blended with natural pomegranate flavor. These decadent, bite-sized treats not only taste amazing, but dark chocolate and raw honey both offer minerals and immunity-boosting antioxidants. With just three ingredients and only 50 calories per Patties, you can indulge without the guilt!

At Heavenly Organics, it all starts with our honey and thinking outside of the box. Our honey is harvested from naturally occurring, wild beehives located in the Northern regions of the Himalayan Mountains. We sustainable source our honey by using bee-friendly and smoke-free methods that protect wild bee colonies and eliminate the potential for forest fires.

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**