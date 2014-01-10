Hover to Zoom
Heavenly Organics Raw Acacia Honey
12 ozUPC: 0089798800009
Purchase Options
Product Details
Acacia Honey is prized for its delicate fruity taste with a mild tangy finish. A perfect substitute for conventional clover honey with the added benefits of organic and health promoting nutrients. It is a wonderful companion to apples, pears, yogurts, herbal and green teas.
- From Wild Hives
- Pesticide & Antibiotic Free
- 100% USDA Organic
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Fair For Life Fair Trade Certified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% Organic Raw Acacia Honey
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More