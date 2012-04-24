Hover to Zoom
Heavenly Organics Raw Wild Forest Neem Honey
12 ozUPC: 0089798800004
Product Details
This dark, robust and rare neem honey is perfect for anything you use honey for like drizzling on warm cereals and pancakes as well as artisanal cheeses. Also makes a wonderful baste for fish and meat.
- From Wild Hives
- Pesticide & Antibiotic Free
- Kosher
- Fair Trade
- Non-GMO Verified
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Raw Neem Honey
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
