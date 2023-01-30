A tribute to a diverse landscape of lush mountainous highlands and arid desert lowlands, the vines of the Pacific Northwest are unique in character and nature. The vineyards rooted here are bordered by a tapestry of hedges, dotted with colorful flowers and leaves of every texture, intertwining to form the Hedgeline. This esteemed Cabernet Sauvignon brings aromas of blackberry and plum to the nose, woven together by bright flavors of black fruit and currants. Pair it with a filet mignon for an elevated experience.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Washington

Pairs well with filet mignon

Flavors of black fruit and currants

