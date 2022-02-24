Hefty Slider Storage Bags keep contents fresh and safe with a patented MaxLock track and Clicks Closed feature that lets you know when these BPA free food storage bags are securely closed. The stand and fill expandable bottom means that the bags stand up for easy loading of food, craft supplies, household or travel items you’re wanting to organize. Large write-on labels let you identify and organize the contents of each of these gallon size slider storage bags in your fridge, closet or suitcase.

These Hefty Slider bags come with a unique slider design that offers an easy open and close with one simple sliding motion