Hefty's strongest tall kitchen garbage bags deliver toughness you can trust to help contain the mess of a busy kitchen. These ultra strong bags are shorter than some tall kitchen trash bags when empty due to Hefty’s powerful Triple Action Technology, which allows the trash bag to stretch to resist tears, punctures and leaks.

This package contains 40 Hefty Ultra Strong, White, 13 gallon trash bags with Clean Burst scent, each 0.9 mil thick

Patented Arm & Hammer odor neutralizer fights nasty odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh

Break-resistant, secure-grip drawstring fits snugly over trash can and prevents trash can liners from sliding down