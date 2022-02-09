Hover to Zoom
Hefty® Ultra Strong™ Clean Burst 13 Gallon Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags
40 ctUPC: 0001370001657
- This package contains 40 Hefty Ultra Strong, White, 13 gallon trash bags with Clean Burst scent, each 0.9 mil thick
- Patented Arm & Hammer odor neutralizer fights nasty odors to keep your kitchen smelling fresh
- Hefty's strongest tall kitchen garbage bags deliver toughness you can trust to help contain the mess of a busy kitchen
- These ultra strong bags are shorter than some tall kitchen trash bags when empty due to Hefty’s powerful Triple Action Technology, which allows the trash bag to stretch to resist tears, punctures and leaks
- Break-resistant, secure-grip drawstring fits snugly over trash can and prevents trash can liners from sliding down