Heineken® Light Premium Lager
12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007289000159
Purchase Options
Product Details
Smooth, subtle bitterness, well-balanced, clean finish. A refreshing, sessionable beer worthy of the Heineken label. Crack open an ice-cold Heineken Light.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories99
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate6.8g2%
Protein1.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Disclaimer
