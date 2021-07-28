Hover to Zoom
Heineken Non-Alcoholic Beer
6 bottles / 11.2 fl ozUPC: 0007289000621
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Our Master Brewers started from zero and spent years exploring, brewing and tasting before they finally created a recipe defined by its refreshingly crisp notes and soft malty body - one that deserves the Heineken® mark, and of course, with the uncompromising Heineken® characteristics since 1873. Heineken® 0.0 is made for those occasions where you’d like to enjoy a great-tasting beer but without the alcohol.