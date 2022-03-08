Hover to Zoom
Heineken® Premium Malt Lager Beer
12 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0007289000016
Smooth, nicely blended bitterness, clean finish. Wherever you go in the world, it’s always refreshing to see something you recognize. That green bottle, the red star, the smiling ‘e’… like an instant welcome from an old friend. Cold, fresh, high quality Heineken. Enjoyed near and far since 1873.
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Malted Barley , Hops
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
