Heinz All Natural Apple Cider Vinegar
32 fl ozUPC: 0001300000814
Product Details
Heinz All Natural Apple Cider Vinegar Is always sourced from all natural apples, Ultra-filtered to guarantee sparkling clarity, diluted to 5% acidity and bottled at peak freshness.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
63.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Made , from : The Juice Of : Apples , Diluted , with : Water to a Uniform Pickling and Table Strength Of : 5% ( 50 Grains ) Acidity .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More