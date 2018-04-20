Heinz All Natural Distilled White Vinegar Perspective: front
Heinz All Natural Distilled White Vinegar

64 fl ozUPC: 0001300000756
Heinz Distilled White Vinegar has been the Natural Choice for food since 1869. With its clean, crisp flavor, it's ideal for your favorite marinade, salads, recipes and more. For more than 140 years, Heinz has maintained its simple vinegar recipe. Our Distilled White Vinegar is made only from corn and crystal-clear water. While all of our corn is grown in America, our tests show no traces of GMO in our finished product.

  • Gourmet Recipe
  • All Natural
  • Est 1869
  • 5% Acidity
  • Kosher

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Distilled White Vinegar , Diluted With : Water

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

