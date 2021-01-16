Hover to Zoom
Heinz Gourmet Malt Vinegar
12 fl ozUPC: 0001300000179
Product Details
An English favorite, crafted from malt syrup fermented to a malt "beer." Its full-bodied bold flavor makes it even more popular for seafood dishes, like fish and chips, or on meat, macaroni and bean salads.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
24.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Malt Vinegar ( Barley , Corn Malt ) , Diluted , with : Water to 5% Acidity .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
