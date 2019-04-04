Ingredients

Beef Stock, Water, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Beef Fat, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Caramel Color, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Whey Powder (from Milk), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Spice.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More