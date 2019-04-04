Heinz Homestyle Savory Beef Gravy Perspective: front
Heinz Homestyle Savory Beef Gravy

18 ozUPC: 0001300079770
Product Details

Made with real, savory beef, Heinz HomeStyle Savory Beef Gravy makes all of your homemade meals better, from mashed potatoes to pot roasts In a size that's just right for families!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (60 g)
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13.04%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Stock, Water, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Beef Fat, Salt, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Caramel Color, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Whey Powder (from Milk), Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate, Onion Powder, Corn Starch, Spice.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

