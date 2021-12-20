Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup is the thick & rich ketchup you love made with quality ingredients and no artificial sweeteners. This ketchup has no high-fructose corn syrup. Use it to create the perfect hot dog or hamburger, or pair it with chicken nuggets and fries for a delicious dipping sauce. Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup is packed in a 31 ounce upside down ketchup squeeze bottle with a flip cap for clean and easy serving, making it the perfect ketchup for family picnics, barbecues, and camping trips. Whatever the occasion, you'll feel good serving your family Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup.

One 31 oz. bottle of Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup

Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup has the thick & rich taste your family loves with no artificial sweeteners

Ketchup made with high quality ingredients

Made with no high fructose corn syrup

Ketchup is gluten free

Easy to squeeze upside down ketchup bottle makes serving clean and easy

Resealable bottle to lock in flavor in the fridge