Ingredients

Relish Stock ( Cucumbers , Cabbage , Water , Salt , Calcium Chloride ) , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Distilled White Vinegar , Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate as Preservatives , Guar Gum , Alum , Xanthan Gum , Dehydrated Red Bell Peppers , Extractives Of : Turmeric , Yellow 5 and Blue 1 , Natural Flavorings , Polysorbate 80 .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More