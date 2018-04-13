Heinz Sweet Relish Twin Pack Perspective: front
Heinz Sweet Relish Twin Pack Perspective: back
Heinz Sweet Relish Twin Pack Perspective: left
Heinz Sweet Relish Twin Pack Perspective: right
Heinz Sweet Relish Twin Pack Perspective: top
Heinz Sweet Relish Twin Pack Perspective: bottom
Heinz Sweet Relish Twin Pack

2 ct / 26 fl ozUPC: 0001300000589
Product Details

Heinz offers your family a great-tasting sweet relish in a convenient easy-to-squeeze bottle. Make Heinz Relish your relish!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
51.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Relish Stock ( Cucumbers , Cabbage , Water , Salt , Calcium Chloride ) , High Fructose Corn Syrup , Distilled White Vinegar , Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate as Preservatives , Guar Gum , Alum , Xanthan Gum , Dehydrated Red Bell Peppers , Extractives Of : Turmeric , Yellow 5 and Blue 1 , Natural Flavorings , Polysorbate 80 .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
