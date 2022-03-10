Heinz Tomato Ketchup
Product Details
Heinz Tomato Ketchup is made only from sweet, juicy, red ripe tomatoes for the signature thick and rich taste of Americas Favorite Ketchup. Did you know that every tomato in every bottle of Heinz Ketchup is grown from Heinz seeds? Grown not made... One reason why nothing else tastes like Heinz! The thick texture makes our ketchup perfect as a topping or for dipping. It's gluten free and great for those keeping Kosher to fit your preferences. Reach for our ketchup at every cookout to top your favorite burgers, hot dogs and fries. Packed in 32-ounce ketchup bottles for easy sharing, this condiment is your go-to option for gatherings and everyday meals.
- One 32 oz. bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup
- Heinz Tomato Ketchup uses sweet, juicy, red ripe tomatoes for the signature thick and rich taste of America’s Favorite Ketchup®.
- Thick & Rich ketchup made from red ripe tomatoes
- This tomato ketchup has a thick and rich texture
- Contains gluten free ketchup to fit your preferences
- Perfect for sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs or as a dipping sauce for fries and other favorite food
- America's Favorite Ketchup comes in a squeezable ketchup bottle for convenient dispensing
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Concentrate from Red Ripe Tomatoes, Distilled Vinegar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Corn Syrup, Salt, Spice, Onion Powder, Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
