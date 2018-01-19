This bundle features Hello® toddler training toothpaste, a clear gel that is thoughtfully formulated with soothing aloe vera, non-GMO xylitol and erythritol, and natural apple flavoring alongside our kids BPA-free toothbrush that will help little ones learn how to brush happy. And don’t worry, our toddler paste is safe if accidentally swallowed by babies and toddlers. You’ve got this, and we’ve got you covered.