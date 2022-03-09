A Journey of Epicurean Proportions

Our culinary explores traveled the globe to bring home an extraordinary collection of authentic regional specialties. Let us guide you through a series of numbered finds we've marked as the best tastes of the world. Discover how far your taste buds can travel.

Region of Albacete

Prized for its versatility of uses in both sweet and savory dishes, HemisFares™ Saffron is grown on family owned fields of Albacete. Produced by the same family for generations, a deep knowledge of every step in the harvest, selection and drying of each stigma is reflected in every jar of this "red gold".

Product of Spain.