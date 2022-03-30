Hempz Apricot & Clementine Gift Set Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Hempz Apricot & Clementine Gift Set

1 ctUPC: 0067628004757
Purchase Options

Product Details

Holiday Set ready to give! This holiday set includes a full size Apricot & Clementine Herbal Body Moisturizer with a complimentary Lip Balm.

  • Infused with apple cider vinegar and apricot extracts, this lightweight, daily moisturizer will help skin appear more youthful and hydrated.
  • Condition and help protect chapped lips with our hemp-seed-rich balm.

Includes:

  • Apricot & Clementine Herbal Body Moisturizer
  • Lip Balm