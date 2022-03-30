Holiday Set ready to give! This holiday set includes a full size Apricot & Clementine Herbal Body Moisturizer with a complimentary Lip Balm.

Infused with apple cider vinegar and apricot extracts, this lightweight, daily moisturizer will help skin appear more youthful and hydrated.

Condition and help protect chapped lips with our hemp-seed-rich balm.

Includes: