Curl up with a good luck! Our botanical-infused Herbal Essences Mango & Aloe Curl Cream is a leave-in treatment that enhances and defines your curls. It also combats frizz and boosts shine. Our Curl Cream is infused with aloe and mango, real botanicals that are endorsed by Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew - a world leading expert on plants. It is paraben free, sulfate free, colorant free, mineral oil free, cruelty free, pH balanced and color safe. Don't forget to pair with our Herbal Essences bio:renew Potent Aloe + Mango sulfate free shampoo and conditioner curly hair products. Discover the wonders of nature, selected by experts, blended by us. That's plant-based beauty. To use, rub between palms, spread throughout your hair, and style using fingertips. Use on damp or dry hair. Reactivate by spritzing hair with water. Do not rinse out.

CURL DEFINER: Our Mango & Aloe Curl Cream leave-in treatment enhances hair for more defined curls

CURLY HAIR PRODUCTS: The real botanical formula combats frizz and boosts shine for the perfect curl

MINDFULLY CREATED: Sulfate free, paraben free, colorant free and certified cruelty free by PETA

REAL BOTANICALS: Endorsed by the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew - a world leading expert