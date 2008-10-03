Hover to Zoom
Herbatint 10N Platinum Blonde Permanent Hair Color
4 ozUPC: 0066624800109
Product Details
Herbatint® Permanent Herbal Hair Color Gel has more conditioning lasting color with Aloe Vera. No ammonia and no parabens. 100% grey cover.
Herbatint contains herbal extracts to provide nourishment, protection and conditioning to both the hair and scalp, including:
- Aloe Vera - rich in vitamins, enzymes, panthenol and natural minerals to protect and nourish the hair while coloring
- Meadowfoam - rich in Vitamins E and F, ensures better color cover and long lasting color results
- Witch Hazel - treats the scalp and rich in essential oils
- Betula Alba (White Birch) - an effective hair tonic
- Echinacea - hydrates the hair