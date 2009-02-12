Herbatint 2N Brown Permanent Haircolor Gel Perspective: front
Herbatint 2N Brown Permanent Haircolor Gel Perspective: back
Herbatint 2N Brown Permanent Haircolor Gel

4 ozUPC: 0066624800101
This package contains:

  • 1 bottle herbatint haircolor gel 2 fl oz.
  • 1 bottle developer 2 fl oz.
  • 1 sample of Royal Cream 0.5 fl oz.
  • 1 leaflet containing directions for use
  • Gloves

Aloe Vera: Protects and nourishes hair during coloring.

Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam): Moisturizes and adds shine to the hair.

Betula Alba (White Birch): Toning and soothing properties.

Cinchona Claisaya: Strengthens and protects the scalp.

Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel): Rich in flavonoids and essential oils, protects the scalp.

Echinacea Angustifolia: Natural purifying agent and moisturizer.

Juglans Regia (Walnut): Intensifies colors, purifying agent.

Rheum Palmatun (Rhubarb): Color enhancer and skin conditioner.

  • No Ammonia, Alcohol, Or Parabens
  • 100% Grey Cover
  • With 8 Certified Herbal Extracts
  • Up to 2 Applications
  • Natural and Healthy Shine Vibrant, Long-Lasting Color
  • Sensitive Skin