Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Herbatint 8N Light Blonde Permanent Haircolor Gel
4 ozUPC: 0066624800107
Purchase Options
Product Details
This package contains:
- 1 bottle Herbatint hair color gel 2 fl oz.
- 1 bottle developer 2 fl oz.
- 1 sample of Royal Cream 0.5 fl oz.
- 1 leaflet containing directions for use
- Gloves
Aloe Vera: Protects and nourishes hair during coloring.
Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam): Moisturizes and adds shine to the hair.
Betula Alba (White Birch): Toning and soothing properties.
Cinchona Claisaya: Strengthens and protects the scalp.
Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel): Rich in flavonoids and essential oils, protects the scalp.
Echinacea Angustifolia: Natural purifying agent and moisturizer.
Juglans Regia (Walnut): Intensifies colors, purifying agent.
Rheum Palmatun (Rhubarb): Color enhancer and skin conditioner.
- No Ammonia, Alcohol, or Parabens
- 100% Grey Cover
- With 8 Certified Herbal Extracts
- Up to 2 Applications
- Natural and Healthy Shine
- Vibrant, Long-Lasting Color
- Sensitive Skin