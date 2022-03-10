Herbatint's Normalizing Shampoo, rich in aloe vera extracts, strengthens the hair and preserves the color intensity of treated hair. Its unique formula gently cleans, moisturizes, and restores the hair's natural pH balance while gently soothing the scalp. Hair color stays richer and lasts longer. Specially formulated for hair stressed by regular coloring treatments or simply dry and weakened.

Color Treated Hair

Re-balances and Strengthens the Hair

Protects Color and Adds Shine

NO Parabens - NO Silicones