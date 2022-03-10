HerbaTint 40 Years of expertise dedicated to beauty and health of colored hair.

Herbatint permanent haircolor gel covers your grey effectively while taking care of your hair thanks to:

A Gentle and Unique Formula

A carefully balanced formulation, result of rigorous testing, achieving for each shade the perfect color result in the most gentle manner possible.

Natural Ingredients

The 8 organic herbal extracts, specifically selected to nourish and protect your hair and scalp, enhance your hair''s color intensity and leave you with a natural, long lasting result.

Aloe Vera - Protects and nourishes hair during coloring

Limnanthes Alba (Meadowfoam) - Moisturizes and adds shine to the hair

Betula Alba (White Birch) - Toning and soothing properties

Cinchona Calisaya - Strengthens and protects the scalp

Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) - Rich in flavonoids and essential oils protects the scalp

Echinacea Angustifolia - Natural purifying agent and moisturizer

Juglans Regia (Walnut) - Intensified colors, purifying agent

Rheum Palmaturn (Rhubarb) - Color enhancer and skin conditioner.

Your color is rich and deep, your hair looks beautiful and healthy.